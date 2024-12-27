 Top
People in Adilabad Remember Singh

Telangana
DC Correspondent
27 Dec 2024 10:00 PM IST
Indias former prime minister Manmohan Singh
People from various walks of life and leaders across political affiliations paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at multiple locations in the erstwhile Adilabad district on Friday. (Representational Image: DC)

Adilabad: People from various walks of life and leaders across political affiliations paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at multiple locations in the erstwhile Adilabad district on Friday.

Political leaders and MLAs from the BRS, Congress, and BJP joined in honouring Singh, reflecting on his pivotal role in liberalising the Indian economy during the 1990s. They highlighted how his leadership as finance minister and later as Prime Minister accelerated India’s economic growth and strengthened its global standing.

