People Ignore Compassion Of Beauty Queens, Says Dr Nageshwar Reddy

AIG chairman Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy had a conversation with Julia Morley, chairperson of the Miss World Organisation, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, the Miss World 2025 and Sudha Reddy, philanthropist.

Talking about her journey and what she has learned over the years, Morley emphasised the need to be compassionate and to learn to listen. "I work with 140 nations. One thing we’ve learned together is facing challenges as they come. In some countries, children are unable to attend school because of dire living conditions.”

“One example is jiggers, a parasite that burrows into the skin. Children couldn’t wear shoes or go to school. After consulting a doctor friend, we found a simple liquid treatment. We placed the children’s feet in it and within days they were cured and back in school. The larger point is, if you can communicate, you can educate and you can solve problems. Listening matters more than being ‘too smart’," she said.

Dr Reddy added that the perception that the people had about Miss World was that of 'beauty with brains', but compassion was mostly ignored. "These young women constantly think about how to help children. Young doctors in some countries have very little but still visit us and support our work. That inspires me,” Morley responded.

Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri stressed on the necessity of helping people. "It’s hard to believe but I have finished half a year since being crowned. This journey has been about being a bridge — connecting breast cancer patients, children, doctors, ministers — with love, compassion, hope and knowledge. Working in the breast cancer field, I’ve seen how many women sacrifice their dreams for their families. Being able to restore hope and opportunities to them is deeply fulfilling.

“People often ask how my life has changed. What’s truly different now is the global friendships. At the Miss World contest, I gained at least one friend from every corner of the world. It makes me feel connected and gives me the chance to reach more people. And no, the crown isn’t heavy — I love carrying it,” she said.

Sudha Reddy shed light on how despite enrolling in a medical school, she chose a different career. "As a child, I wanted to be a doctor, but within months I realised medicine isn’t just a profession—it’s a lifelong commitment. Since then, I’ve always respected doctors, knowing how much they sacrifice to serve patients. My philanthropy stems from that same belief. Life is meaningless if you aren’t useful to at least one person," she said.

She asked Dr Reddy how he dealt with failure, despite being a renowned medical professional working over 16 hours a day. Dr Reddy replied: “We doctors face many failures. Sometimes we do everything by the book and still lose a patient. That’s one of the hardest parts. But each failure drives us to learn and do better."

The audience, comprising doctors and nurses from the hospital, asked the guests their opinions of beauty, success and accomplishment and received thought-provoking responses.