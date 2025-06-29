People from UP Get CISF Jobs Faking Documents in Adilabad

Adilabad: Adilabad police have arrested three men for fabricating fake Aadhaar and residence certificates and selling them to Uttar Pradesh candidates who secured CISF jobs using the forgeries.

Utnoor ASP Kajal Singh told reporters that Sheikh Kaleem (34), Sheikh Farid (59), and Jadhav Gajanand (35) of Islampur village in Ichoda mandal were arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

A total of 12 people have been identified in the scheme, and cases have been filed under sections 318(4), 335, 338, 340(2), and 238 BNS at Ichoda police station. The fraud came to light when Suraj Sahani of Uttar Pradesh obtained CISF employment with forged certificates claiming he was from Islampur; police verification revealed he was not.

Investigators found that nine UP residents approached the local sarpanch and villagers of Islampur to obtain Aadhaar and residence certificates. Tiwari received an Aadhaar card listing Islamnagar as his address but was initially refused a residence certificate by villagers and the village secretary.

Subsequently, Sheikh Farid (husband of a former sarpanch) and Sheikh Kaleem illicitly procured a residence certificate in Tiwari’s name by forging the village secretary’s signature, and repeated this process for eight others. The group had agreed to pay ₹9 lakh for the documents, of which ₹3 lakh was paid.

When Jadhav Gajanand threatened to reveal the fraud to villagers, the forgers paid him ₹20,000 to keep quiet. Ichoda CI Bandari Raju and SI Vishnuvardhan were present at the press conference.