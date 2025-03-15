People flock to irrigation projects to get fish cheaper

ADILABAD: Residents across the region are flocking to local irrigation projects and tanks to buy live, fresh fish, as concerns over bird flu drive a shift away from poultry consumption. Fishermen at project sites from Kadam, Santhnala, Mathadivagu, and even along the Penganga River have reported a surge in customers eager for fish curry and fry.

The trend has brought renewed attention to the traditional fish markets, particularly in and around Nirmal town. Evenings witness a massive rush as fishermen, like Krishna from Mamidiguda village, set up their sales at Sathnala project. "Customers from various routes, even those from distant towns, are making special trips to purchase fresh fish," he noted, adding that sales peak from mid-afternoon until night.

Notably, Penganga prawns have gained popularity due to their naturally enhanced flavour, a result of thriving in the fresh water of the Penganga River in Adilabad district. Similarly, fishermen at the Mathadivagu and Kadam projects continue to attract crowds, with many locals preferring to buy directly at the source for better prices.

Raju, a shop owner from Adilabad town, shared his experience of travelling 18 km to the Sathnala project to procure fish at lower prices compared to city markets. He observed, "The recent bird flu news has made people more health-conscious, and they’re opting for fish instead of chicken. However, buyers need to carry cash as mobile payments aren’t available due to poor signal at the site."

As the water levels in the irrigation tanks deplete, fishermen have managed to catch substantial quantities of fish, keeping pace with the robust local demand.