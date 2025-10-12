 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

People Catch Fish After SRSP Gates Closed

Telangana
Pillalamarri Srinivas
12 Oct 2025 10:57 PM IST

It was fishing time for the villagers of Sadarmat Ayacut in Khanapur mandal, Nirmal district, on Sunday, following the closure of the SRSP gates on Saturday.

People Catch Fish After SRSP Gates Closed
x

ADILABAD: It was fishing time for the villagers of Sadarmat Ayacut in Khanapur mandal, Nirmal district, on Sunday, following the closure of the SRSP gates on Saturday.

As the floodwater receded, people thronged the Sadarmat Ayacut near Medampalli village, where local fishermen and villagers resumed fishing after several days of high water levels.
Residents from Maskapur, Surjapur, Vedampalli, and Khanapur gathered at the site, while visitors and tourists who came to the Sadarmat project purchased freshly caught fish from the fishermen.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news Adilabad news 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
Pillalamarri Srinivas
About the AuthorPillalamarri Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X