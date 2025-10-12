People Catch Fish After SRSP Gates Closed

ADILABAD: It was fishing time for the villagers of Sadarmat Ayacut in Khanapur mandal, Nirmal district, on Sunday, following the closure of the SRSP gates on Saturday.

As the floodwater receded, people thronged the Sadarmat Ayacut near Medampalli village, where local fishermen and villagers resumed fishing after several days of high water levels.

Residents from Maskapur, Surjapur, Vedampalli, and Khanapur gathered at the site, while visitors and tourists who came to the Sadarmat project purchased freshly caught fish from the fishermen.





