People Avoid Mission Bhagiratha Water Despite Crisis

Adilabad: District officials in Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad have observed that many village residents refuse to drink water supplied under Mission Bhagiratha, despite facing severe shortages. Villagers are instead relying on borewells, streams, and rivulets, which often run dry or become contaminated.

According to officials, damages to pipelines and irregular supply — sometimes once every three days —discourage villagers from using Mission Bhagiratha water. Nevertheless, many residents say they prefer borewell water, believing it is safer and free from health risks. Several also claim that Mission Bhagiratha water has a “rustic smell” and can cause skin irritations if used for bathing.

“There are 361 families in Kukuda, 107 in Nagulavai, 258 in Kushnapalli, 609 in Bejjur, and 112 in Kairiguda who continue to avoid Mission Bhagiratha water,” said Komaram Bheem Asifabad district collector Venkatesh Dhotre. “They walk long distances to fetch water from borewells and wells, even though purified water is readily available through Mission Bhagiratha.”

Adilabad collector Rajarshi Sha added, “We see similar patterns in interior areas here. Families in Lambadi Thada, Khandala, Sungapur, and Kolamguda refuse Mission Bhagiratha water. Our teams have found that people are accustomed to borewell water and fear that Mission Bhagiratha water may be unsafe.”

In response, officials are launching awareness campaigns to highlight the safety and benefits of Mission Bhagiratha’s treated water. They have also promised alternative solutions — such as water tanker deliveries — if borewells and wells dry up due to soaring temperatures. Collectors Dhotre and Sha both emphasised that Mission Bhagiratha water is regularly purified and poses no health risks.

Local resident Kova Bheemrao of Dongargaon in Indravelli mandal noted that many Adivasis believe borewell water is naturally clean. “They think it’s safer and won’t cause health problems,” he said. “Since Mission Bhagiratha water smells different, they avoid it.”

District authorities hope that by assuring villagers of Mission Bhagiratha water’s quality and safety, more families will adopt it, reducing strain on local borewells and preventing water scarcity in the approaching summer months.