Penganga, Pranahita Rivers Surge, Villagers on Alert in Adilabad

Adilabad: The Penganga and Pranahita rivers have been running high for the past two days following heavy upstream rains in Maharashtra. Officials have alerted riverside villagers along the Pranahita. District irrigation authorities and other concerned departments are monitoring the flood situation closely.

Villagers in Bela and Jainad mandals are particularly vulnerable each year when the Penganga overflows. In Bela mandal, Sangdi, Bedoda, Manyarpur, Guda, Kangarpur, Mangroor and Anandpur face inundation; in Jainad mandal, Sangi, Karanji, Kapri and Kauta are at risk.

Normally, country boats shuttle people between Sangdi in Bela mandal and Durba in Maharashtra. Currently, villagers are using the Anandpur bridge route to reach Patan in Maharashtra. Last year, floods inundated hundreds of acres of farmland in these areas. The state government surveyed the damage and sanctioned Rs 10,000 per acre for crop losses; a total of Rs 89 lakh in compensation was disbursed to Bela mandal farmers.

Floodwaters are not being stored in the under-construction Korata-Chanaka barrage on the Penganga, which is designed to irrigate 50,000 acres in the Adilabad constituency, because the project remains incomplete. The barrage is also intended to prevent future floods and crop losses in the constituency.

Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar said that Rs 900 crore has been spent on the Korata-Chanaka barrage to date, and an additional Rs 100 crore is required to finish construction and compensate landowners. If Pranahita’s backwaters rise further, road connectivity could be disrupted in interior villages of Koutala, Sirpur (T), Bejjur and Dahegaon mandals in the Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency, as occurred last year.