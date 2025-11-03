Pending Works Will Be Completed: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday expressed confidence that the voters of Rahmathnagar division of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency had decided to support Congress candidates Naveen Reddy in the November 11 bypoll.

The minister was speaking during a padayatra in Rahmatnagar division of Jubilee Hills on Sunday, part of the party campaign featuring several ministers. Srinivas Reddy met several voters during the padayatra and explained the schemes being implemented by the Congress government for their welfare. Accusing the BRS government of negligence in developing the Jubilee Hills constituency during the ten years it was in power, Srinivas Reddy promised to complete all pending developmental works in the locality.

Srinivas Reddy met tea vendors and owners of smallscale business establishments. A large number of activists and people joined the minister's padayatra at Rahmathnagar, the focus of the campaign of all parties ahead of the bypolls.

During his walkathon, Srinivas Reddy visited Sriramnagar, Sandhyanagar, Karmikanagar, Vinayaknagar and SPR Hills. He said he had received positive feedback from locals, street vendors and shop owners about the government’s welfare schemes and its performance during its nearly two years in power.

“I requested the people to vote for Congress candidate Naveen Yadav and support Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government which is working for the welfare of the poor,” Srinivas Reddy posted on his handle on the social media platform X.