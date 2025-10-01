Pending Dues, Unfulfilled Promises, Harish Criticises Congress Government

Hyderabad: The BRS on Wednesday slammed the Congress government saying the state government delivered “bitter news” to its employees not clearing the five pending dearness allowance (DA) instalments, with senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao saying “as far as Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is concerned, DA stands for ‘don’t ask’.”

Addressing a press conference in Siddipet following the Centre announcing release of DA instalments for its employees, Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy during electioneering, promised to immediately clear pending DA arrears to employees. “These have now accumulated into five pending instalments making Telangana the only state with such high pendency. The Congress government has no problems releasing massive bills to contractors and getting commissions, but when it comes to its employees, all they see is a closed fist,” Harish Rao said.

Charging the government with utter disregard towards employees, Harish Rao said the Congress government has even kept 14 DAs and 5 surrender leaves of police staff pending. “This is shameful. This government also diverted Rs 5,500 crore of contributory pension scheme funds for other uses. And if union leaders speak up on these issues, then false cases are being foisted on them,” he said.

Harish Rao said the BRS would stand with the government employees and teachers in their fight for their rightful dues. The BRS, he said demands the immediate release of the five pending DAs, announcement of PRC for employees, release of retirement benefits without delay, payment of all pending arrears and allowances.

He also said Revanth Reddy must keep his election promise of restoring the Old Pension Scheme, return Rs 5,500 crore diverted from CPS funds, fulfil promises to ASHAs, Anganwadis, ration dealers, junior staff and regularise services of contract workers and lecturers as promised.