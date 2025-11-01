Pegasystems CPO Meets Women Entrepreneurs of Sewing Machine Initiative

The Global Chief People Officer (CPO), Ms Kate Parentene, of Pegasystems visited the company’s Hyderabad office on Thursday and interacted with women beneficiaries supported under its ‘Women's Livelihood Program’, in partnership with Nirmaan Organization, a Hyderabad-based non-profit organization.

As part of the initiative, around 20 women who received advanced sewing machines from Pegasystems participated in the event and shared their success stories on how the initiative helped them start home-based tailoring businesses and attain financial stability.

Speaking at the event, the Global CPO Ms. Kate Parentine said, “It is very happy to see how these women have transformed their lives through skills, with the support of Pegasystems. Our shared commitment truly stands with women in need and supports them to become real entrepreneurs in their professional and personal lives.”

The visit demonstrated the on-ground impact of Pegasystems’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, which focus on promoting women’s empowerment and sustainable livelihoods. The Global CPO appreciated the beneficiaries for their determination and entrepreneurial spirit and expressed the organization’s continued commitment to community development initiatives across Telangana and in India.

Over the past few years, Pegasystems, in collaboration with Nirmaan Organization, has supported over 300 underprivileged women through vocational training in tailoring and the distribution of advanced sewing machines, helping them establish small-scale enterprises and improve household incomes.

Mr. Deepak Visweswaraiah, Head and Site Managing Director, Pegasystems, added "Empowering women is not just a mission—it's a multiplier for progress. Financial independence and self-reliance unlock the true potential of every woman to lead, innovate, and inspire."

Ms. Smriti Mathur, Vice president Human Resources and Dr. Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan, Legal and CSR Head India, and representatives from non-profit, were also present and highlighted that the continued partnership with Pegasystems has played a crucial role in transforming the lives of women from economically weaker sections.

The interaction concluded with an exhibition displaying products made by the beneficiaries, reflecting their progress towards economic empowerment.