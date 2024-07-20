Peddavagu Project Breach: Tummala Cites Neglect by Former BRS Government

Khammam: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday said the earth bund of the Peddavagu project in Bhadradri-Kothagudem was breached due to the negligence of the former BRS government.



Reacting to the comments made by BRS leaders blaming the state government for the breach, the minister said the former BRS government never took repair and upkeep works in the last 10 years.

The Peddavagu project was constructed in 1981 in united Andhra Pradesh and its ayacut is spread in both Telugu states. The rainfall of 31 cm in the Gubbala Mangamma forest caused 80,000 cusecs of inflow to the project and as a result the earth dam was breached at three places, Tummala explained.

“We have worked in coordination with the AP government and rescued 30 persons stranded at Narayanpuram village of Ashwaraopet mandal. The state government has already instructed the district collector Jithesh V. Patil to enumerate the crop loss. The farmers whose crops were lost or damaged would be provided with investment support to go for alternative crops. Ex-gratia would be given to those whose houses and properties were damaged,” Nageswara Rao informed.

The minister said that a meeting of officials of Telangana and AP states would be conducted soon to discuss the steps for repairing the project.