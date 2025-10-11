Peddapalli MP Vamsi Represents India At UNGA

ADILABAD: Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna of the Congress, who is part of the Indian Parliamentary delegation attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), delivered India’s statement during the Second Committee’s general discussion on Macroeconomic Policy Questions and Outcomes of International Conferences on Financing for Development.

Gaddam Vamsi is the only Lok Sabha member from the Congress in the Parliamentary delegation representing India at the UNGA.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Vamsi said, “I feel honoured to represent India at the United Nations General Assembly as part of the Parliamentary delegation.” He added that delivering his first international speech reminded him of his grandfather, the late G. Venkatswamy, who represented India at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva in 1982.

“Decades later, with the blessings of the people of Peddapalli, I stand here continuing that legacy for India on the global stage,” he said.