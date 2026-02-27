Peddapalli MAO Suspended Following ACB Raid

Karimnagar: Peddapalli district collector Koya Sri Harsha on Thursday suspended mandal agriculture officer K. Aliveni following a surprise inspection by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The action was taken after alleged irregularities and procedural lapses were reportedly detected during the ACB inspection. According to official orders, the suspension is part of disciplinary proceedings pending a detailed inquiry.

The collector directed that the suspension would remain in force until completion of the investigation and instructed the officer not to leave headquarters without prior permission during the inquiry period.

To ensure continuity of administrative work and implementation of farmer welfare schemes, additional charge of Peddapalli mandal has been entrusted to Kalva Srirampur agriculture officer Nagarjuna. Further proceedings will be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry.