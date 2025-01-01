Peddapalli Collector Urges Fast Completion of Railway RoB

KARIMNAGAR: District collector Koya Sri Harsha on Tuesday directed officials to complete the construction work of the railway flyover bridge between Kunaram and Peddapalli by the upcoming summer season and make it accessible to public in Peddapalli district.





He ordered revenue officials to speed up land acquisition by generating the demand notice and thereafter submitting it to the officials of the roads and buildings department. Speaking on the occasion, the collector said keeping in view the hardships that people are facing to cross the railway track, the government has taken up the construction work of Railway over Bridge (RoB) between Kunaram and Peddapalli railway stations at a cost of Rs119.5 crore.He ordered revenue officials to speed up land acquisition by generating the demand notice and thereafter submitting it to the officials of the roads and buildings department.

Since both the states and the Central governments have already sanctioned funds, the officials concerned must expedite the bridge construction work of at least one side and must make it available to passengers before summer season.





The executive engineer of Roads and Buildings department Bhav Singh, Tahsildr Raj Kumar and other officials of various departments were present at the meeting.







Not only the RoB works, the officials must speed up the service road laying works parallel to the RoB, he ordered.




