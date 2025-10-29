Pedda Amberpet Line Inspector in ACB Net

Hyderabad: Prabhu Lala, Line Inspector at the office of Assistant Engineer (Operations) in Pedda amberpet, was caught red handed at Bandlaguda when he demanded and accepted a bribe amount of Rs.6.000 from a complainant for doing official favour.

The bribe was demanded for releasing the service numbers for the work entrusted to the complainant, who had installed the sanctioned 63 KV transformer and new electricity meters at the newly constructed apartment at Thattiannaram in Abdullapurmet Mandal.

The bribe amount of Rs.6,000 was recovered from the possession of Lala. The ACB officials said that Lala was being arrested and produced before the Special Court for ACB cases in Nampally. The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.