Pebbair Municipal Commissioner held in bribe case

Hyderabad: Kandikatla Adisheshu, a Municipal Commissioner of Pebbair Municipality in Wanaparthy district, was caught red handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when he allegedly demanded and accepted bribe of Rs.20,000 in his office from the complainant for doing an official favour.



Adisheshu allegedly demanded bribe to sanction the amount for contract work of painting and laying CC Roads done by the complainant in 2023. Both hands yielded positive results in the chemical test and a tainted bribe amount was recovered from his office table keyboard shelf.

The ACB officials said Adisheshu performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage and added that they produced him before the special court for ACB cases in Nampally