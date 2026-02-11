Peaceful Polling in Kamareddy District

Kamareddy: Polling for municipal elections in Kamareddy district began at 7 am on Wednesday and proceeded peacefully in the municipalities of Kamareddy, Yellareddy, Banswada and Bichkunda.

District collector Ashish Sangwan and superintendent of police M. Rajesh Chandra inspected polling stations and counting centres in Kamareddy, Yellareddy and Banswada. They said voters had been arriving at polling stations since morning and that polling was being conducted smoothly under security arrangements.

Officials stated that basic amenities, including drinking water, ramps and wheelchairs, had been provided at polling stations. Polling was scheduled to continue till 5 pm.

In Banswada, polling was held across 19 wards at 39 polling stations. Security was tightened at identified sensitive locations. The collector and SP also inspected strong rooms and counting centres set up at Government Degree Colleges in Yellareddy and Banswada. They directed officials to arrange ballot boxes ward-wise and booth-wise in serial order and to ensure that counting was conducted as per procedure.

Adviser to the state government Mohammad Ali Shabbir and Kamareddy MLA K.P. Venkata Ramana Reddy cast their votes during the day.