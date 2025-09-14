Peaceful Milad-Un-Nabi procession at Charminar

Hyderabad: City police commissioner C.V. Anand supervised security arrangements for the Milad-Un-Nabi procession at Charminar and surrounding areas here on Sunday. When the procession reached Charminar, Anand felicitated Muslim religious leaders, including Hafeez Muzaffar and Syed Pasha, with garlands and extended greetings to them.

The commissioner stated that the peaceful procession was a testament to the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of Hyderabad.

The security arrangements were done in coordination with Vikram Singh Mann. additional commissioner, law and order, and south zone DCP Sneha Mehra.