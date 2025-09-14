 Top
Peaceful Milad-Un-Nabi procession at Charminar

Telangana
DC Correspondent
14 Sept 2025 11:46 PM IST

Police chief C.V. Anand greets religious leaders, hails Hyderabad’s Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb

Tight security ensured a smooth Milad procession as leaders were felicitated at Charminar. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: City police commissioner C.V. Anand supervised security arrangements for the Milad-Un-Nabi procession at Charminar and surrounding areas here on Sunday. When the procession reached Charminar, Anand felicitated Muslim religious leaders, including Hafeez Muzaffar and Syed Pasha, with garlands and extended greetings to them.

The commissioner stated that the peaceful procession was a testament to the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of Hyderabad.

The security arrangements were done in coordination with Vikram Singh Mann. additional commissioner, law and order, and south zone DCP Sneha Mehra.

