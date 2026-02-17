Peace Panels Key to Crime-free Hyderabad: Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Peace committees play a pivotal role in preserving peace and harmony and act as a bridge between the police and public for a crime-free society, said city police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar during a coordination meeting of the Central Peace and Welfare Committee at ICCC here on Monday.

Describing Hyderabad as a testimony to communal harmony, Sajjanar emphasised the collective responsibility of citizens to safeguard the city’s unique Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. He urged peace committee members to serve as a sturdy link between law enforcement and the public.

The commissioner highlighted the historical significance of these bodies, noting that the committee, established in 1984, has played a crucial role in maintaining law and order for decades. He credited Hyderabad’s rise as a global development hub to the peace and stability fostered by these committees and the citizenry.

Sajjanar advised members to ensure field-level coordination so that festivals are celebrated with a spirit of brotherhood. He urged vigilance against false propaganda and social media rumours aimed at inciting religious tensions, encouraging members to actively dispel misinformation.

Broadening the scope of public safety, the meeting also called for collective initiatives to combat cybercrime and eradicate the menace of drugs and ganja from the city. Sajjanar said the objective was to strengthen the bond between people and police, ensuring Hyderabad remains the safest city in the country. Mandatory peace committee meetings will now be held at the zonal level once every three months.

Senior police officials from various zones of the Hyderabad commissionerate also attended the meeting, a press release stated.