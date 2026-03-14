Peace Foundation to Aid Neurological Patients

Hyderabad:Minister for minority welfare Mohammad Azharuddin, joined by government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir, former home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, and state Waqf Board chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini, inaugurated the Peace Foundation at Western Hospitals, Red Hills.

The initiative, launched under the message “Let’s Spread Kindness Together”, aims to provide financial assistance to economically weaker patients suffering from neurological ailments.



Azharuddin said the medical profession must be guided by empathy and social responsibility, noting that many patients are denied timely treatment because hospitals often begin procedures only after payment arrangements are made.



Organisers said the Peace Foundation has been set up by doctors and philanthropists to support patients arriving in emergency situations without the means to afford treatment, particularly those from underprivileged and minority families requiring neurological care.

