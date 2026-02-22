PBEL Case: Court Orders Compensation For Boy's Parents

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Golden Star Facilities to pay ₹10 lakh as compensation to a bereaved family following the death of a six-year-old boy who was electrocuted at a gated community in Narsingi.

The incident occurred in February 2019 at PBEL City, where the child, Monish, was playing in the lawn of the residential complex at around 6 pm. He touched a lamp post to retrieve a ball and collapsed. Inquiry revealed that he had come into contact with a live underground electrical wire and died on the spot. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Monish was the son of Diwakar, a software professional from Chennai, and was studying at a private school in Bandlaguda.

The Narsingi police had then booked Incor, Golden Star, and the residents' welfare association. Then-inspector G.V. Ramana Goud had told Deccan Chronicle in 2019 that the boy’s body had been taken to Chennai, his family's native place, and that the case, though registered in Telangana, had involved coordination with Chennai police for the postmortem and inquest. No arrests were made at the time, he said.

The postmortem report showed the cause of death as electrocution.

After prolonged legal proceedings, the Consumer Commission ordered Gold Star Facilities to pay ₹10 lakh towards compensation for mental agony and hardship and ₹10,000 towards litigation costs.

Attempts to reach Diwakar were unsuccessful; his phone remained busy at the time of going to press. Monish's parents, originally from Chennai, continue to live in Hyderabad.