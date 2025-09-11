Payal Shanker Denies Meetings With Cong. Chief

HYDERABAD: BJP deputy floor leader Payal Shanker on Wednesday rejected rumours circulating on social media about his alleged meeting with PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, calling them baseless and politically motivated. He accused factions within the Congress and BRS of planting such stories to discredit the BJP.

Shanker alleged that Congress and BRS leaders were consumed by internal power struggles, with Congress still trapped in its culture of lobbying for the Chief Minister’s post at the mercy of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. He said there was resentment among Congress leaders over the elevation of Revanth Reddy, whom he described as a late entrant to the party, as Chief Minister.

The BJP, he averred, neither resorts to such tactics nor supports unethical electoral politics and warned of legal action against those spreading fake news.

BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu, in a separate statement, condemned Congress and BRS for encouraging rumours of secret meetings in Goa and Delhi involving him, Shanker and Goud to topple the government. He alleged that both parties were hiding their failures and anti-people policies through such theatrics, but the public could see through them.

He warned Congress and BRS leaders not to use unconstitutional means to malign the BJP or individuals. He said the party does not indulge in personal slander. The BJP, he added, is confident that neither Congress nor BRS can slow its progress, as people have rejected corruption-tainted family politics.