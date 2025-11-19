Pay Up Rs.110 Cr BSNL Dues, All Government Deptartments Told

Hyderabad: With phone bill dues piling up and with the BSNL, which provides critical networking capabilities to the state government, requesting it to clear pending dues totaling a little more than Rs.110 crore, all the state government departments that have accumulated dues to the national carrier, have been reminded that they need to make their payments.

A reminder was sent to the various departments last week from the state IT, electronics & communication department with a request that all heads of departments, corporations that come under various departments to “to release the pending payments to BSNL keeping view of the importance of communications needs.”

The reminder also listed the dues owed to BSNL from various departments and other government entities of which TSWAN (Telangana State Wide Area Network) had the largest dues of Rs.92,79,81,035, while five other departments - municipal administration, IT, Meeseva, human resource development, police department - had dues ranging from Rs.1 crore to Rs.3 crore.

The TSWAN website says it is integrated with Telangana Secretariat Campus Area Network (TSCAN), SDC and National Knowledge Network (NKN) and facilitates secure network services. In addition, it says it provides a dedicated centralized service desk and a 24X7 Network Operating Center connecting more than 46 departments, 101 sub-departments, providing various citizen services, and video conference facilities to all district, mandal headquarters and user departments.

The lowest bill yet to be paid to BSNL was from the Gayatri Cooperative Urban Bank Limited under the finance ministry which owed BSNL Rs.143.

The last reminder and request for payment of dues from BSNL was received by the state government this past August and his letter, Dr Neeraj Mittal, secretary, ministry of communication, department of Telecommunications, said as on July 31, 2025, Rs.110.16 crore was due to BSNL from the Telangana government. In his letter, Mittal said that “BSNL fulfills communication needs of most government departments, including Armed Forces, majority of banks and financial institutions…. Clearing the payment, will not only stabilize BSNL’s operational capabilities but also bolster our ongoing efforts to enhance network capabilities.”

Stressing on the need for the payment, the letter said expediting the payment of dues to BSNL “without further delay” is not only “extremely critical for its survival and therefore, be able to continue to provide services to your State.”