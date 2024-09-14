Pay Sheep Breeders: HC

Hyderabad: Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court directed the Nalgonda district collector and officers of animal husbandry department to consider the representations of local farmers for payment against supply of sheep. The authorities will act keeping in mind their own responses to the farmers under the RTI Act. The state government initiated a sheep rearing development scheme to supply units (two sheep and a ram) per beneficiary. The farmers, who are petitioners, supplied several units to the scheme but were not paid. E. Venkata Siddhartha, counsel for the petitioners, pointed to the response of the government, which had admitted to receipt of various units under the scheme but was withholding payments. Counsel argued that this was in violation of the constitutional guarantee under Article 300A. The judge issued the direction and required compliance whether four weeks and directed that payments be made where eligible.



MLA says stopped from distributing aid

Justice Surepalli Nanda took on file a writ plea filed by Chinta Prabhakar, Sangareddy MLA, questioning the action of the state authorities in not permitting the distribution of Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries. The petitioner alleged that he was not being permitted to distribute cheques as per the GOs dated June 29, 2016, and July 16, 2016. Counsel for the petitioner pointed out to another writ plea on the subject matter in respect of Huzurabad constituency. The judge, after hearing counsel, directed the government pleader to get instructions and posted the matter for further adjudication.

Matrimonial disputeleads to habeas plea

The Telangana High Court will hear a writ of habeas corpus filed by a husband for tracing and producing his missing wife. A two-judge panel, comprising Justice P. Sam Koshy and Justice N. Tukaramji, was dealing with a writ plea filed by the husband seeking a direction to the station house officers of Saroornagar and Miryalaguda to ensure his wife’s appearance in the court. During the course of hearing, the panel interacted with the petitioner’s wife, who categorically stated that she had voluntarily left the petitioner’s house and was staying independently at a girls’ hostel. She also stated that she was facing a strained relationship at home, due to which she took the decision of moving out. She also informed the panel that she has contacted her lawyer for taking steps to file a divorce petition. Counsel for the petitioner sought time and, accordingly, the panel posted the matter for further adjudication.

Plea seeks nod for water games facility

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court directed the Nizamabad commissioner of police to consider the application for a licence to open a swimming pool and water games facility. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by Kesari Srinivas Reddy, who sought permission to run the facility at his premises. The petitioner alleged that the authorities refused his application due to two criminal cases that were pending against him. The judge observed that mere pendency of criminal cases against an individual could not be a valid reason to reject his application for a licence. Accordingly, the judge directed the respondent authorities to reconsider the petitioner's application and take appropriate action.