Pay salaries pending 19 months: CPI (M)

Hyderabad:The CPI (M) state committee has sought payment of wages of the contract and outsourcing workers employed in the tribal welfare department pending for the past 19 months. These workers are entitled to a payment of Rs 12,000 per month.



In a media release, the party said, “The state government under the BRS issued GO 527 and started implementation of the catering system in 2017 and removed payment of PF and ESI to these workers. This led to a fall of Rs 2,800 per month in their wages. The government instead of standing by the workers by increasing their wages and facilities is resorting to cutting their wages and even removal. The government should do away with GO 527 and instead implement the earlier GO 60.”

The government should take a humane approach to the issue in view of the festival of Dasara on October 12, the party said in its statement.



