Pawar Mohan Naik Gets Sant Sevalal Award

Adilabad: Renowned folk singer Pawar Mohan Naik from Adilabad was honoured with the Sant Sevalal National Award for his significant contribution to preserving Banjara culture and traditions through folk music. The felicitation took place during a ceremony held two days ago in Delhi.

The event commemorated the 286th birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal, a revered figure among the Banjara community. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and national leaders of the Banjara Seva Sangh attended the ceremony.

Apart from his music career, Mohan Naik serves as an artist with the Telangana Sankrutika Saradhi wing, actively campaigning against social issues and promoting education and health awareness in the former Adilabad district.

Khushboo Gupta, project officer of ITDA Utnoor, praised Mohan Naik for his outstanding contribution and congratulated him on receiving the prestigious award.