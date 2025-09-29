 Top
Pawan Kalyan’s Fans in Japan Enjoy OG Movie in Theatre

DC Correspondent
29 Sept 2025 4:58 PM IST

In a video that went viral on X, a woman was seen enjoying the film emulating the mannerism of Pawan Kalyan in the movie

Fans in Japan enjoying the film of popular film actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan - OG in a theatre (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Fans in Japan enjoying the film of popular film actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan - OG in a theatre.

In a video that went viral on X, a woman was seen enjoying the film emulating the mannerism of Pawan Kalyan in the movie. The action packed crime film was released worldwide on September 25 evoking mixed response from the fans.


