Pawan Kalyan's Campaign in Support of BJP in Telangana Municipal Polls Cancelled

Hyderabad: The proposed campaign by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in support of BJP in the February 11 municipal elections in Telangana has been cancelled.

With only two days left for canvassing, Kalyan's tour in the state was cancelled due to problems in scheduling, Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson N V Subhash told PTI on Saturday.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao had on February 4 said Kalyan agreed to campaign in support of BJP in the municipal polls. However, the cancellation of Kalyan's campaign triggered speculation that it was due to a row in December last year over his remarks that "evil eye on the scenic Konaseema region of Andhra dotted by coconut trees was one of the factors for the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh".

Claiming that Kalyan's comments were against Telangana, Congress leaders demanded an apology from him. Jana Sena had said Kalyan's comments were distorted. Telangana BJP sources, however, discounted the speculation that the cancellation was due to the controversy. Kalyan's comments did not have a negative impact in Telangana, the sources said.

State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud had said two days ago that Kalyan is an "Andhra leader" who made objectionable comments about Telangana in the past.

Telangana BJP leaders "begged" Kalyan for help as the party lacked people's support in the state, Goud had said. Meanwhile, Kalyan's Jana Sena also fielded candidates in the Telangana municipal elections.