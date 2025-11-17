Pawan Kalyan Lauds Hyderabad Police For Arresting Cinema Piracy Gang

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan appreciated the Hyderabad police led by city police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar for arresting members of the gang involved in piracy of cinemas.

In a statement issued on Monday, the AP Deputy CM lauded the Hyderabad police for also closing the iBomma and Bappam websites by taking into custody those running these websites.

Pawan Kalyan pointed out that whenever a new film got released, the gang working for iBomma and Bappam managed to post a copy of these films on the first day itself on the internet, resulting in a big loss for the film industry in terms of money and creativity.

The deputy Chief minister said producers and directors faced a very tough time due to such cinema piracy. He welcomed that the Cybercrime team of Hyderabad police had succeeded in arresting the piracy gang.

Pawan Kalyan went on to thank Hyderabad police for also keeping a close eye on the betting mafia and those running Ponzi schemes, which are ruining families. He said these efforts will benefit not only the Telugu film industry but the cinema industry in the entire country.