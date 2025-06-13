Pawan Kalyan Enrolls His Son Mark Shankar In An International School In Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan admitted his eight-year-old son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, to the International School of Hyderabad on the ICRISAT campus at Patancheru. Mark, previously studying in Singapore, suffered burn injuries in a fire incident months ago. Following this, Pawan Kalyan brought him back to India for closer care and recovery.

On Friday, Pawan Kalyan visited the ICRISAT campus to finalise the admission, tour the school, and briefly visit the ICRISAT research center. Family members noted that Pawan Kalyan decided to keep Mark nearby after the incident. As a key government figure, he believes this will ensure Mark’s safety and care. The International School of Hyderabad offers high-quality education and globally recognised standards, attracting students from across India and abroad. This private visit highlights Pawan Kalyan’s role as a concerned father alongside his public duties.

Written by Katravath Rahul, University of Hyderabad, Intern.



