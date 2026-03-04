Paw Prints Confirm Tiger Presence in Kamareddy Forest Range

Nizamabad: Forest officials on Wednesday launched a search operation to trace a tiger that entered Nizamabad district through Konapur in Kamareddy mandal after roaming through parts of Jagityal and Rajanna Sircilla districts.

Officials confirmed the tiger’s movement in the Inayatnagar forest area under the Kamareddy forest range at the district border. The movement was confirmed based on paw prints found in the areas through which the animal had passed.

Kamareddy range officials conducted a foot search on Wednesday morning in Compartment No. 14 of the backwater area of the Gattu Pochampad stream project on the outskirts of Inayatnagar village.

At the same time, forest officials from the Metpally range in Jagityal district and the Malyal and Chandurthi ranges in Rajanna Sircilla district carried out search operations in Compartment No. 24 of the Rallavagu project backwater area near Konapur.

Officials said tiger paw prints were found stretching up to 100 metres in Compartment No. 14 under the Inayatnagar range. Teams from Sircilla and Jagityal districts conducting searches in the Rallavagu backwater area later regrouped at a single location in the forest.

Based on the paw prints, officials concluded that the tiger had moved from the Inayatnagar compartment towards the Manala forest area under the Malyal-Chandurthi range. They said the animal might return from the Manala side and installed trap cameras in Compartments 14 and 24.

Kamareddy forest range officer Ravinder said each paw print measured between 17 cm and 19 cm, indicating that the animal is a male tiger. Officials said the tiger may have been moving along the Jagityal and Sircilla forest borders in search of a female before entering Nizamabad district.