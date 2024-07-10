Traditional mujra makes way for obscene and vulgar dances

HYDERABAD: Tuesday’s raid of a farmhouse in Moinabad by Cyberabad police not only led to the arrest of around 12 persons and four girls but also exposed the obscenity and vulgarity that marks what were mujra parties of yore. These have become quite common in farm houses and private parties.

Such is the craze for these weekend entertainments that its addicts include businessmen and youngsters who force the girls to dance in semi-nude attire. Cashing in on this craze and making money are inter-state mujra organisers, who shuttle girls from one state to another. Reportedly, these organisers have close to 800 regular customers in the twin cities, including influential businessmen from a particular community, history-sheeters and unsocial elements, who all are mujra addicts.

Wealthy customers organise shows in their own farmhouses situated in Manneguda, Moinabad, Vikarabad, Kompally, Chaumangal and Hastinapuram among other areas in the city outskirts, sources said.

Of course, people also organise decent mujra dances during marriages.

Police are not aware that the dancers include girls from various nationalities, including Russia, Spain and African countries. They can be booked through one Satish, an inter-state agent, a mujra regular said.

“We have been supplying our girls mostly to VIPs, who splurge money and do not cause harm to the girls,” said Muskan, granddaughter of Khairunisa Begum, who was a popular performer in the days when Mehboob Ki Mehndi was in full swing.

Customers include politicians, businessmen mostly jewellers and history-sheeters, said Muskan, who has learnt the traditional mujra from her grandmother. She said in Andhra Pradesh mujra is known as record dance.

“We have our own farmhouses where we enjoy weekends with mujra performers. This is a welcome change from pubs and their high decibel music. The girls are mostly from West Bengal, Odisha and Delhi and are very cooperative,” said Sachin Agarwal, a jeweller.

Most of the pub-goers are vexed with the culture that prevails and now are inclined towards mujra dance parties, said Syed Nasser, a businessman from the Old City. He added that there is no fear of raids unlike in rave parties.

Mohammed Jahangir, a Mumbai-based pimp said that organizing mujra during parties and attending such obscene dances has become a status symbol for people in the twin cities.

Ahmadi Begum, a mujra organizer from Riyasatnagar said that the influx of bachelors from other states has increased the demand for obscene and nude dances.

Mujra dances are also organised secretly in private places that the police can't even imagine.

“For one hour, we charge over `one lakh for three young mujra dancers. Whatever tips the customers give is distributed among the girls,” Ahmadi said, adding that some businessmen from a particular community pay over `two lakh per night.

Historians said that while mujra was popular during the Nizam rule, the dancers’ families were so badly hit after it ended that they went into sex trade or shifted base to Delhi, Bhopal and Lucknow after a crackdown by the police.

A senior police officer acquainted with the issue said “We have formed special operation teams to keep an eye on obscene dances, gambling and prostitution.

"We have installed cameras on small roads leading to farmhouses. Our teams are enhancing their network to curb obscene dances in the name of mujra”, the officer said.

Anyone found involved in organising obscene and vulgar dances or is promoting flesh trade will be dealt with an iron hand. This applies to customers and supplying agents, he said.

“Our teams are engaged in identifying interstate mujra organizers. We have identified local organisers. Action will be action as per law,” a top police official said.