Patients Can Question Antibiotic Use: Nims Director

Hyderabad: Individuals have every right to question their doctors when antibiotics are prescribed, said Dr N. Bheerappa, Director, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims). He was speaking at the a run to mark the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW). The event aims to spotlight the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a global health challenge.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Dr Bheerappa said, “Antibiotics must be used judiciously; they are not substitutes for good surgical skills. Medical shops should not dispense them without prescriptions. Teaching hospitals must form squads to monitor antibiotic usage. No antibiotics should be given for minor illnesses. People should build their immunity through healthy food and exercise.”

The awareness run, held at Sanjeevaiah Park, saw participation from doctors, medical students, runners, and the general public.

Singareni launches 150 kW Rooftop Solar Project in Illandu area

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director N. Balaram Naik inaugurated a 150-kilowatt rooftop on-grid solar project in Tekulapalli Colony, Illandu, on Sunday. Naik also inspected the solar plant’s construction, performance, and production capacity firsthand and received detailed briefings from engineering officials.

Balaram participated in a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a library in Regalapadu. He interacted with residents of the area. Discussions were held with Illandu area general manager G.Y.S.V. Krishnayya on technical aspects of the solar project, energy savings, and future expansion plans.

BJP Leaders Hold Procession to Mark 150th Birth Anniversary of Birsa Munda

Hyderabad: BJP leaders took out a procession from the Swami Vivekananda statue to the Komram Bheem statue at Tank Bund to mark the 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and tribal leader Bhagvan Birsa Munda, and paid tribute.

Birsa Munda, born in 1875, fought against British colonial rule at just 25 years of age.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, Union minister of state Savitri Thakur and BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao participated in the procession.

Ramchander Rao said the celebrations of Birsa Munda’s 150th birth anniversary would continue throughout the year. He said that the BJP- and NDA-ruled states are officially celebrating Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary, while the party in non-NDA states is observing the occasion independently.