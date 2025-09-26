Patient Families to Get Shelter at Niloufer

Hyderabad: The unused dharamshala building with 72 rooms, previously under GHMC control, will be repurposed to accommodate attendants of patients at Niloufer Hospital. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Friday.

The minister, moved by the plight of attendants—many from rural areas—who wait outside the hospital without proper shelter, directed that the building be allocated for their use. He expressed displeasure at the negligence that left the facility idle for a decade.

The meeting, attended by senior health department officials, also reviewed medical services at the 10 teaching hospitals affiliated with Osmania Medical College. Discussions covered outpatient and inpatient services, repair and use of equipment, availability of doctors, nurses and staff and patient facilities.