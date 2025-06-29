Path Cleared for Metro Corridors in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The HMDA on Saturday signed a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army for the transfer of ‘A1 defence land’ required to build two elevated corridors in Secunderabad. Officials said works related to building a compound wall on the new land will begin immediately.

The agreement marks the final clearance for construction of the corridors from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet and from Paradise to Dairy Farm Road. The ministry of defence had granted working permission in March 2024. The MoU details timelines, land transfer modalities, and protocols for safeguarding military infrastructure during construction.

Much of the proposed alignment passes through defence-controlled land, a factor that had stalled the project for over a year. ‘A1 defence land’ refers to areas held by the armed forces, often containing sensitive installations. Any repurposing or transfer of such land requires approvals at multiple levels, including from the ministry of defence and Army Command.

The MoU formalises this transfer and security protocols to ensure military operations and assets remain protected throughout the construction phase.

The MoU, signed by HMDA chief engineer Ravinder and Station Commander Brig. S. Rajeev on behalf of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (Tasa), was executed in the presence of top civil and military officials including Dr K. Ilambhariti (secretary, MAUD), HMDA commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad, GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan, and Maj. Gen. Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding, HQ Tasa.

The elevated corridors are part of the city’s plan to ease chronic traffic congestion between Secunderabad and its northern outskirts. The two proposed stretches, Paradise Junction to Shamirpet and Paradise to Dairy Farm Road, will serve as high-speed connectors along key routes such as State Highway 1 and National Highway 44. These corridors are expected to cut travel time, reduce pollution from idling vehicles, and improve access to growing residential and defence zones in the northern suburbs.