Patancheru MLA Openly Regrets Joining The Congress Adds To Buzz Of His Formal Return To BRS

HYDERABAD: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has reportedly expressed his regret over joining the Congress as it did not benefit him in any manner, according to a video clip, which is being circulated in social media.

Speaking at a BRS meeting held at a function hall in Patancheru on Sunday, the three-time MLA asked the cadre to throw all the support behind the BRS in the upcoming municipal elections. “We must ensure the victory of BRS candidates in the municipal elections. I made a wrong move by joining the Congress. I had won as an MLA three times from the BRS.

Joining the Congress did not benefit me even in the slightest. There are five municipalities and 104 councilors. We must revive good relations with various groups to ensure win in the polls,” he emphasised.

Though Mahipal Reddy joined the Congress after the 2023 Assembly elections, he continued to have a running feud with the party’s Assembly constituency incharge Kata Srinivas Goud. Their ‘factional clash’ has frequently landed at the doors of Gandhi Bhavan.

Mahipal Reddy remains apprehensive about the political future of his brother Madhusudhan Reddy and him in the wake of the upcoming municipal elections.

Ever since his brother Madhusudhan Reddy was seen in the get-together of BRS during the Jubilee Hills bypoll, rumours began about the Patancheru MLA returning to the BRS fold. It is also believed that the legislator was sending feelers to gauge his standing within the Congress.

In December, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar dismissed the disqualification petition against the Patancheru MLA, besides a few others.

The Speaker ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Mahipal Reddy had voluntarily given up his membership of the BRS to join the Congress. Technically, Mahipal Reddy continues to be a BRS member in the Legislative Assembly.