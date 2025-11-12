Patancheru Darwaza Lies In Utter Neglect

Hyderabad:Patancheru Darwaza, one of the eight main gateways of the historic Golconda Fort, lies in neglect and disrepair, its entrance now reduced to a dumping yard filled with garbage, mud, and overgrown vegetation. The once-majestic structure, a protected archaeological site, has turned into a haunt for anti-social activities due to years of official apathy.



Locals say the site has not been maintained for several years. “The structure is buried under garbage and thick growth. The pathway to the Petla Burj area within the fort is also in a terrible condition, with no proper walkway. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials should inspect the area and take immediate steps to revive it,” said Mohd. Habeebuddin, a resident of Golconda.

He added that the inner courtyard of Patancheru Darwaza, which is quite spacious, has developed cracks due to unchecked vegetation. “The joints have opened at several places and need urgent restoration before the damage becomes irreversible,” he said.

Md. Saleem, a resident of the area, urged both the ASI and the Telangana Tourism Department to intervene. “If the authorities appoint security staff and workers to maintain the site, it will help preserve a large part of the fort and also attract more tourists. Beautification and better upkeep can restore the grandeur of this historical gateway,” he said.

He further pointed out that the path to Petla Burj in the fort, which houses one of the largest cannons, is in disrepair and lacks proper steps. “If this section is developed, visitors coming to the fort could also see the cannon and learn more about its history,” he added.

Responding to concerns, an ASI Hyderabad official said plans are in place to develop the outer wall of the fort. “We have requested the state government to address local maintenance issues.