Pastors seek honorarium in meet with CM

Hyderabad:A delegation of Telangana United Christians and Pastors Association (TUCPA) met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to press for long-unfulfilled community demands. This is the first meeting between the Chief Minister and the body representing 570 mandal pastors and the broader Christian community since the state’s bifurcation.

The delegation, headed by Goneh Solomon Raj and including C. Benoni Richard, Rev. P. Menno Joel, Rev. P. Jayaprakash, Rev. M. Purshotham, G.D. Jayapaul, Kota Anil, and Daniel, presented a list of demands. Key issues raised were the need for an honorarium for pastors — many of whom come from families below the poverty line — and the inclusion of Christians in the Backward Classes, irrespective of their previous castes.



The Chief Minister promised to look into the demands and take the necessary steps to address them. He also mentioned that he plans to start collecting data on the pastors in the coming month.



Delegates called for electricity tariff revision urging that all Christian places of worship be considered under a uniform slab of `5 per unit, similar to other religious institutions. They sought nomination posts for the Christian Protestants committee. The delegation also sought dedicated Christian burial grounds across the state.



In the Assembly on March 24, Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar, referring to a Deccan Chronicle article titled “Christians unhappy in the state on July 27, 2023, highlighted the ongoing issues faced by the community.