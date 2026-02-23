Pastor Killed, Seven Hurt In NH 65 Car Collision

Nalgonda: A 45-year-old man was killed and seven others injured in a collision between two cars on National Highway 65 at Dorakunta in Kodad mandal of Suryapet district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Uppuvelli Satyam Babu, a native of Kodad and a pastor at a local church.

According to police, a car travelling from Vijayawada to Nalgonda with nine occupants reportedly lost control after a tyre burst, crossed the road divider and collided with another car coming from the opposite direction.

Satyam Babu, who was travelling from Kodad to Chimiryala in Khammam district, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The occupants of the other vehicle, K. Bhavani, Swapna, Mikkili Nithish, Murali Krishna, Vignya, Gayatri and Madhavi, all natives of Vijayawada, sustained injuries and were shifted to the government hospital in Kodad for treatment.

Kodad police have registered a case and are investigating.