Passport appointments cancelled due to technical glitch

Abdul Rawoof and his daughter, who had their appointment on Monday at Passport Seva Kendra in Begumpet, said: “My appointment was at 1 pm and my daughter’s was at 2 pm. We were called inside the office but there was no call from the officers. Later, the officials informed us about the technical glitch. However, we waited till 4 pm. But the officials told us that all appointments for the day have been cancelled and asked us to reapply.”

This cancellation affected hundreds of people along with my daughter and me, he said.



“Most applicants here are from the working class. We had to take leave from the office. Now we have to undergo the entire process of taking appointments and come here for the verification,” several applicants, whose appointments are cancelled, told this newspaper.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the RPO officials said: “Applicants had to experience slight inconvenience. Technical glitch could be a result of the system upgradation and data migration being undertaken for the past one week.”