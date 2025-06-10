Passing Out Parade Of AOC Recruits Held In Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The ceremonial passing out parade (POP) of recruits of the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) was conducted at the AOC Centre in Secunderabad, marking the successful culmination of 34 weeks of intensive military training.

The newly inducted soldiers have undergone rigorous preparation in battlefield physical endurance, drill, weapons training, field craft, and other essential military disciplines - equipping them for the demands of service in the Indian Army.

The parade was reviewed by Major General Rakesh Manocha, Commandant, AOC Centre. Addressing the parade, the reviewing officer congratulated the recruits on the successful completion of their training and called upon them to uphold the core military values of “Duty, Honour, and Courage.”

He urged them to perform their duties with utmost dedication, professionalism, and integrity. Major General Manocha also commended the instructional staff for their unwavering commitment and excellence in delivering high-quality training.

The event was witnessed by proud parents and relatives of the recruits, who were present to share this significant milestone. The reviewing officer felicitated outstanding recruits for exceptional performance during training. Recruit (Ord) Manish Kumar was adjudged best recruit and awarded the GOC-in-C, Southern Command Rolling Trophy.

The parade culminated with the young soldiers taking a solemn oath of allegiance, pledging to serve the nation with honour, pride, and unwavering resolve.