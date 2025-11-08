Passengers’ Stage Protest at RGIA As Hanoi-Bound Flight Fails To Take Off

Hyderabad: Passengers staged a protest at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Friday night for causing a delay for over 10 hours to take off the flight to Hanoi in Vietnam due to technical snag.

As many as 194 passengers became furious after the flight failed to take off from the RGIA from its scheduled time at 11.55 pm. This prompted passengers to enter into argument with the staff seeking reasons for the delay to take off. They expressed anger over the airline staff for failing to make alternative arrangements for the passengers leaving them in a helpless situation.



