Passengers Press For MMTS Link To Charlapally

Hyderabad: The demand for strengthening the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) once again came to the fore, with commuters struggling to reach the Charlapally terminal to board newly shifted outstation services. Passenger groups also pressed for revised MMTS timings to better suit students and employees.

The issues were raised at the 76th Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) meeting held at Rail Nilayam on Wednesday, chaired by Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, ZRUCC chairman and general manager of South Central Railway (SCR). The meeting saw participation from MPs, MLAs, heads of traveller associations and resident welfare groups.

Traveller associations demanded the reintroduction of MMTS services, revision of train timings and greater priority to connectivity between Charlapally and Medchal, Umdanagar, Hyderabad and Lingampally via Neredmet. They also sought extension of the Visakhapatnam–Mahbubnagar Express up to Malkajgiri, pointing out that the station had been upgraded under the Amrit Bharat scheme and is surrounded by several residential colonies. A new line connecting Kurnool, Yemmiganur and Mantralayam was also requested.

Among those present were MPs Eatala Rajender (Malkajgiri), D. K. Aruna (Mahbubnagar), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (Ongole) and Harish Balayogi (Amalapuram), along with 22 ZRUCC members representing state governments, divisional railway user committees, consumer bodies, trade associations and registered passenger groups.

In his address, Srivastava highlighted SCR’s performance, noting record gross originating revenue of Rs 8,593 crore between April and August 2025 and transportation of 60.4 million tonnes of freight in the same period. He said the zone had achieved 100 per cent electrification, excluding under-construction lines, and that KAVACH 4.0, Indian Railways’ indigenous automatic train protection system, had been sanctioned for 4,655 route km out of SCR’s 6,532. He added that tripling projects, including Kazipet–Balharshah, Kazipet–Vijayawada and Vijayawada–Gudur, were nearing completion.