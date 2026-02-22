Passengers Flag Poor Hygiene In SCR Trains On Social Media

Hyderabad: Passengers have flagged hygiene concerns in trains operated under the South Central Railway (SCR) zone, posting images and complaints on social media about poorly maintained coaches and unclean washrooms.

Madhura Sridhar Reddy, who travelled from Tirupati to Charlapalli in Train No. 07252, raised the issue on X, stating, “I travelled from Tirupati to Charlapalli on Train No. 07252 and was appalled by the condition of the AC coach. The washrooms were poorly maintained, and there were cockroaches and even rats inside the compartment. Passengers pay a premium for AC travel with the expectation of basic hygiene, safety and proper maintenance. Such conditions are unacceptable and reflect serious lapses in upkeep. I urge the authorities to immediately review on-board sanitation standards and strengthen monitoring and supervision.”

Following the post, several passengers shared similar grievances online, alleging poor upkeep of coaches and washrooms, particularly in the SCR zone.

Chandra Mouli, a resident of Chikadpally and a marketing manager, said, “As a frequent train traveller, I have observed that the toilets are usually clean at the start of the journey. However, as the trip progresses, especially on longer routes, the cleanliness deteriorates significantly, and the toilets become filthy.”

Responding to the complaints, SCR officials stated, “Sanitation work is carried out at regular intervals, including fogging of toilets and compartments, using scientific methods to eliminate insects and bacteria. In this particular case, the matter has been referred to the concerned departments for immediate review. We regret the inconvenience caused.”