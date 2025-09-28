Passenger Possessing Wildlife Species Held at RGIA

Hyderabad: The Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok on Saturday.

During the examination of the baggage, the officials recovered - a monitor Lizard, one two-headed red ear slider turtle, four green Iguanas and 12 Iguanas, the wildlife species which are protected under wildlife protection laws. The species was found concealed in the checked-in baggage. The same were seized and deported back to Bangkok. The customs officials arrested the passenger.