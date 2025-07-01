Pashamylaram Blast: Pregnant Woman Searches For Missing Family

Hyderabad: It has been an agonizing wait for Pooja Kumari, a seven-month pregnant woman from Bihar, who is desperately seeking information on four missing family members -- her husband, two uncles, and her brother,following the devastating blast at the Sigachi Industries plant in Sanga Reddy district.

With tears, she has been pleading with the officials at the blast site for any information about her loved ones, but so far her pleas have gone unanswered.

"We went and searched in hospitals. But could not locate them. We are from Bihar. He ( husband) came for duty at 8 am (on Monday)," she said. The couple has been married for three years and has a one-and-a-half-year-old son.

The woman's husband Naga Paswan, brother Deepak Paswan, and uncles Dilip Gosani and Dablu were all working at Sigachi's pharmaceutical unit when the explosion ripped through the premises. A bystander emphasised the company's responsibility to locate her husband.

The police are not allowing her to go inside the factory to look for her kin, he said. "What will she do sitting here holding her son in her arms?" he asked, demanding that the company should help her.

As many as 36 people were killed in a deadly explosion at the plant on Monday, while several others were injured. A revenue department official said the identity of nine bodies has only been established so far while the remaining need to undergo DNA profiling.

Most of the deceased belonged to states such as Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar.