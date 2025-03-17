Parvati Raja Rajeshwara Swamy divine wedding held on a grand note in Vemulawada

Karimnagar:The grand divine wedding of Sri Parvati Raja Rajeswara Swamy was held with devotion and grandeur at the historic Rajanna Temple in Vemulawada on Monday. Thousands of devotees from across the state and beyond gathered to witness the sacred event, which holds a unique place in the temple's traditions.

Unlike other Shaiva shrines in the state that celebrate Lord Shiva’s wedding during Mahashivaratri, the Vemulawada temple follows a distinct custom, performing the divine marriage the day after Kamadahana of the Holi Festival. The wedding was conducted in the Smartha Vedic tradition, setting it apart from other rituals observed at Shiva temples.

The ceremony saw Lord Rajarajeswara Swamy as the groom and Goddess Parvati as the bride, united in marriage at a specially arranged wedding platform in front of the Chairman Chamber. Temple Executive Officer (EO) K. Vinod Reddy symbolically represented the groom’s side, while priests officiated on behalf of the bride’s family. As part of a longstanding tradition, a symbolic dowry of ₹551 crore was offered during the ceremony.

The chief priest, Namilkonda Umesh Sharma, conducted the auspicious wedding rituals under the Abhijit Lagna, from 10.55 am to 12.05 pm. The sacred event was marked by the chanting of Vedic mantras, enhancing the spiritual ambiance of the temple.

A distinctive feature of the celebrations was the participation of Joginis, Hijras, and other devotees, who arrived dressed as Shiva and Parvati, performing symbolic marriage rituals. In keeping with tradition, these devotees — many of whom do not have partners — consider the Trishul (trident) as their spouse, wear Rudraksha beads, and enact the marriage ceremonies with deep reverence.

The Jangam community played a key role in blessing the devotees who transformed into Shiva-Parvati figures before conducting the rituals themselves. Meanwhile, other devotees symbolically reenacted the divine union by exchanging Thalambras (sacred offerings) and performing rituals, believing they had spiritually married Lord Shiva.

Throughout the ceremony, the temple premises reverberated with chants, rituals, and deep devotion, as devotees waved Trishuls (tridents) in their hands in an expression of their unwavering faith in Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The Vemulawada Temple, known for its unique customs and deep-rooted traditions, once again witnessed an overwhelming display of faith and devotion, making the Sri Parvati Raja Rajeswara Swamy Kalyanam a memorable spiritual spectacle for all in attendance.