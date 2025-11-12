Parties Blame Each Other, Voters Point to EVMs and Civic Issues

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills by-election turned into a day of complaints and counter-complaints as rival parties – the Congress, BRS, and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) – accused each other of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and indulging in electoral malpractice.

On polling day on Tuesday, the Congress lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy against BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha and other BRS leaders for alleged violations of the MCC. The TPCC Election Coordination Committee accused Sunitha of holding a press conference on polling day, which it said violated election norms. It also objected to the presence of non-local BRS leaders in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Committee chairman P. Rajesh Kumar filed a complaint against former MLAs Korukanti Chandar and Dasyam Vinay Kumar, alleging that their presence disturbed the peaceful conduct of polling.

A day before polling, the BRS on Monday had approached the Chief Electoral Officer, accusing the ruling Congress of large-scale electoral fraud in the Jubilee Hills by-election. Led by MLA T Harish Rao, the party alleged fake voter ID distribution and cash inducements, seeking urgent action and deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Shaikpet division president Swastik gave a written complaint to the Filmnagar police alleging that he was assaulted by a group of Congress workers on the day of polling for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election.

According to the complaint, Congress leader Sainath alias Laddu and four others allegedly attacked Swastik after warning him not to step out of his house on polling day. As a result of the assault, the BJYM leader was slightly injured.

A sub-inspector from the Filmnagar police station confirmed that a written complaint had been received but needs verification. “There are a few discrepancies in the complaint, with the area not being clearly mentioned. The format of the complaint was also incorrect. We will be able to initiate an inquiry after all the details are verified. For now, the incident has not occurred within our jurisdiction,” the SI said.

Officials said all complaints will be examined as per procedure.