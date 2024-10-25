Participation of people in devp key to achieving inclusive growth: Governor

Suryapet: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday underlined the need to ensure fruits of development and benefits of welfare schemes reach every poor family in the state. He said this while interacting with the officials, artistes and writers at a programme in Integrated District Collectorate Complex here.

He said participation of people in implementation of development works should be ensured for inclusive growth He appreciated the achievement of district authorities to bring down the anemia cases to 21 per cent in 2024 from 73 in 2021.

The Governor directed officials to submit a report with the measures taken up for reducing anemia cases. The report would be a model to emulate for other districts, he added.

Stating that Swachh Bharat was not merely a programme but a mission mode movement, he expressed happiness that 474 gram panchayats in the district were declared open defecation free villages. He reminded officials that the Centre worked with a target of achieving Vikasit Bharat by 2047.

He directed officials, elected representatives and writers to strive for uplift of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. He opined that development of an area and women empowerment were inter-lined subjects.