Partially Burnt Body of Businessman Found Near Himayathsagar

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons murdered a businessman identified as Ameer of Tolichowli and burnt his body at Himayathsagar on Saturday night.

Upon receiving information, the Rajendranagar police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for an autopsy. The police said the persons known to the victim first could have killed him elsewhere and later dumped the body at an isolated place in Rajendranagar to conceal his identity.

The police said the motive behind the murder case was yet to be known.