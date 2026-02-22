 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Partially Burnt Body of Businessman Found Near Himayathsagar

Telangana
22 Feb 2026 10:07 AM IST

The police said the persons known to the victim first could have killed him elsewhere and later dumped the body at an isolated place in Rajendranagar to conceal his identity

Partially Burnt Body of Businessman Found Near Himayathsagar
x
Unidentified persons murdered a businessman identified as Ameer of Tolichowli and burnt his body at Himayathsagar on Saturday night. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons murdered a businessman identified as Ameer of Tolichowli and burnt his body at Himayathsagar on Saturday night.

Upon receiving information, the Rajendranagar police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for an autopsy. The police said the persons known to the victim first could have killed him elsewhere and later dumped the body at an isolated place in Rajendranagar to conceal his identity.

The police said the motive behind the murder case was yet to be known.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad news Rajendranagar police murder case Osmania General Hospital(OGH) 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X